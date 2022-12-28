I Acted Properly As Juventus President – Andrea Agnelli

Ex-Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli has come out to defend his time at the club. He recently insisted that the decision to leave the club was a hard one to make, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not just love the Italian club, he actually gave his best to achieve positive results on and off the pitch throughout his stay at Juve.

Andrea added that Juventus comes before everything and everyone, and he is strongly convinced that he acted properly in his position.

His words, “On top of loving Juventus, in recent years I have given my best to achieving results on and off the pitch. Juventus comes before everything and everyone. I am strongly convinced I have acted properly in recent years, and that accusations raised against us were not founded.”