I Am Mercy Chinwo’s Priest, Lover, Producer And Director – Husband

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed has jumped on social media to declare his unflinching love for her. He recently revealed this while celebrating her new project, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that when a man loves a woman, he becomes everything to her and ensures she gets the best of everything.

Pastor Blessed added that he is his wife’s priest, lover, husband, producer and even director.

His words, “When a man loves a woman, he becomes everything to her and ensures she gets the best of everything. Baby @mercychinwo you can call me your priest, your lover, your husband, your Producer etc Or maybe Director PFresh 😁😁😁😁 Can’t wait for you all to see this masterpiece Wonder Video.”

WOW.