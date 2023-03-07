I am still in the guber race in Kaduna – Labour Party candidate, Asake

Mr Jonathan Asake, the Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s election, says he will not step down or form any alliance with any political party.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna, Asake called on all supporters of the party to disregard any form of rumours making the rounds, continue supporting the Labour Party and vote it into power in the state.

He re-affirmed his party’s commitment to winning the gubernatorial election, assuring that all the necessary machinery has been put in place to protect the party’s mandate by insisting that every vote counts, is protected and ensure the correct result is submitted to INEC on Saturday.

He said, “I have made my campaigns in all the nooks and crannies of the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state. I have made my consultations and I am ready for Saturday’s election and convinced to be elected to change the narratives in the state for a better society.”

He said addressing the press conference became pertinent following the rumours on social media that the party was forming an alliance.

He explained that it is pure lies fabricated to undermine the Labour Party and his candidature, alleging that he has no alliance nor stepping down for any gubernatorial candidate in the coming election.

Asake reiterated that the labour party in the state is on a mission to salvage the state from bad leadership, insecurity and insensitivity to the plight of the citizens and give a purposeful leadership that will be acceptable to all.