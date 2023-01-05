I Ask The Angels To Lead Pope Benedict XVI Into Paradise – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to say his final farewell to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose funeral service was recently held at St Peter’s Square. Recall that the former pope died on December 31 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery inside the Vatican.

At the funeral’s end, the coffin was carried by 12 white-gloved pallbearers back into St. Peter’s Basilica for interment in a crypt below the main floor, where Benedict’s coffin will be buried inside two other coffins, along with papal regalia.

According to Pope, he can only ask that the angels lead the late pope into paradise and grant him eternal rest.

R.I.P.