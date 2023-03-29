I Can Add More Goals And Assists To My Game – McTominay

Scotland midfielder, Scott McTominay has come out to say that his country created a legacy by beating Spain 2-0 in European Championship qualifying at Hampden Park on Tuesday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the atmosphere in the stadium as Scotland made history vs Spain was simply incredible, and he expects the fans to remember the moment for a very long time.

McTominay added that he played as an attacking midfielder as a kid, and he believes he can add more goals and assists to his game.

His words, “Look at this place – I’ve never seen anything like it, incredible,”

“The manager said this is our chance to create legacies as Scotland players and these are the nights in 20, 30 years that people remember. We can’t thank the fans enough.”

“We did really, really well. We knew they’d have lots of the ball, and the manager said to be clinical when we had the opportunities, and I thought we had enough opportunities tonight to really hurt them and score some goals.”

“As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder — I like to get in the box. I’ve got to keep doing that, I know I can add more goals and assists to my game.”

“It’s the way they play, but for me it’s rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall. For me, this is not football. The referee has to take [act] on this, but he says nothing,”

“We want to go for duels, for battles — we always fight, but this is not about fighting. It’s about wasting time — four, five players on the floor, but this depends on the referee, not on us.”

“It is what it is. They have their weapons, we have our weapons, and we will learn for next time.”