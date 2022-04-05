I Don’t Regret Taking The Super Eagles Job – Eguavoen

Ex-Super Eagles manager, Augustine Eguavoen has come out to say that he looks forward to getting the job again. He recently had this to say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll always be ready to take the job one more time if called upon because he is still one of the good coaches in the country.

Eguavoen added that he has no regrets taking up the job in the first place since it was an opportunity to serve the nation.

His words, “If there is still an opportunity for me, I will want to coach the Eagles again, but not at this moment, maybe later.”

“If I’m called upon to lead the team again, I will definitely take up the job. I’m still one of the good coaches in the country. I can still prove a point it’s just a matter of time. No regrets taking up the job. When you are called to serve the nation I could not refuse them.”

“We lacked the character, zeal to beat Ghana when it mattered most.”

“The Ghanaians showed they wanted it more than our boys and that was why it ended that way. We didn’t do any of that. We did not fight or push enough for the winner and how do you do that?”

“It is with fast-paced football, creating chances but that didn’t happen. In Kumasi, the Ghanaians were better but in Abuja, the Eagles were the better side but could not win.”

“The games between Ghana and Nigeria are always very difficult. If we had lost in Kumasi or in Abuja, I would have regarded myself as a failure but we lost on away goals.”

“We didn’t lose the game but we lost the ticket to qualify for the World Cup.”

“After the game, there were lots of emotions running through and after 48 hours I wrote to the NFF thanking them for the opportunity they gave me to lead the team.”

“The target was to qualify for the World Cup but we did not achieve that, hence I stepped down and went back to my office as Technical Director of the NFF.”