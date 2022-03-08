I Don’t Understand How A Government Property Like BRT Is Now Dangerous For Citizens – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has come out to react to the abduction and murder of a 22-year-old lady, Bamise Ayanwole who went missing and her body discovered after taking a BRT ride. She recently had her say via social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, it is bad enough that Nigeria is not safe, but the fact that government property is also now dangerous for citizens is very concerning.

Toyin added that Lagosians should remain careful because there are lot of strange things happening in the country.

Her words, ”It is sad enough that Nigeria is not safe but to think that a place or thing considered as property like BRT is now considered a dangerous place should all get all of us concerned. But I have few questions for Lagos State Government, why are the BRT buses not fitted with CCTV cameras? What measure have you put in place since this incident that made you assure Lagosians that the BRT buses are now safe?”

“Are we truly safe or your speech is just government rhetoric, telling us what we want to hear?”

“Lagosians, please be careful, we cannot move about like everything is okay. Things are not okay if we are not safe inside government buses.

And to the family of Ayanwole Oluwabamise I sympathize with you. Some of us will reach out to see how you can go through this phase with some measure of ease-no easy way in grieve. May God truly console you.

This is such a sad incident!”

