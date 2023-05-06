I Expected Haaland To Take The Penalty – Gundogan

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola was unhappy with Erling Haaland for conceding penalty duty to Ilkay Gundogan against Leeds. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Gundogan, Pep showed to Haaland that he was not happy with his decision to not take the penalty, and he even had a go at him for accepting as well.

IIkay added that he also expected Haaland to take the penalty, but the striker wanted him to have his hat trick.

His words, “First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me. It is what it is at the end.”

“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me.”