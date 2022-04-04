I Hope Liverpool Will Lose At The Etihad – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that his players must be ready to cope with the pressure to win the EPL this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hope Liverpool loses at the Etihad this Sunday because he doesn’t see the Reds dropping any points in their remaining matches.

Pep added that his players have handled pressure well in the past, so they just have to dig in to guarantee another EPL title.

His words, “Hopefully Liverpool are going to lose against us, but apart from that I don’t think they are going to drop points,”

“You have to handle it [the pressure]. We did it in the past when we had to win 14 games in a row [to beat Liverpool to the title in 2019]. Now we have to win eight games – otherwise we will not be champions.”