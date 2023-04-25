I Just Train Nowadays, I Want To Play Weekly Again – Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch has come out to insist that he wants to play football every week. This is coming amid further talks of a potential summer transfer to Liverpool, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is tired of just training and not playing many games, and he intends to feature more regularly next season.

Gravenberch added that he has not spoken to his management yet, but he badly needs to start playing weekly again.

His words, “A year of training and playing at top level is beautiful and instructive,”

“Although playing, it is mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.”

“I haven’t spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it is clear that this role does not match my expectations.”