I Live In A Rented House In Nigeria, I Don’t Own Houses Abroad – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has come out to say that he lives in a rented house in Abuja. He recently had his say while speaking at a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his passion for an industrialized Nigeria is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside Nigeria, so he does not own any home in London or America.

Dangote added that if he had houses in foreign lands, it would affect his passion for his homeland.

His words, “The reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria. I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me. I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja.”

