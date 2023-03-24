I Now See Why Napoli Players Prefer To Retire At The Club – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to insist that he is very happy at his club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Napoli should actually be a country on its own because the club definitely gives a different type of feeling for anyone who plays football there.

Osimhen added that he now knows why players prefer to retire at the club instead of moving elsewhere.

His words, “Napoli should be like a country, it is a whole different type of feeling when you go there as a player,”

“I have seen a reason why players go there and spend many years there. It is because the love the fans show to their players is really massive and they play football there, they love football a lot.

“They love their club a lot; you go to the city and you see how they idolize Maradona, it is unbelievable for me, I have never seen such a thing in my life before… When you do so much for these people, for this club, you make them happy, they make sure they give you the support and love that you need.

“When I play, I miss a goal or I get injured but when I stand up, they chant my name, I don’t take this for granted. I appreciate the love they have shown me; the only way I can repay them is by making sure I make them happy on the pitch. The dream they had for many years is becoming a reality and I will do my best to ensure I give them what they desire.”