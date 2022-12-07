I Only Asked Eto’o If He Bribed An African Referee At The World Cup – Said Mamouni

Algerian YouTuber, Said Mamouni has come out to say that he has reported Samuel Eto’o to the Qatari police after the Cameroon legend hit him in the face with his knee. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has already been to the police station to file a complaint against the ex-footballer because he hit him and destroyed his camera.

Said added that he simply asked Samuel about an African World Cup playoff referee and if he bribed him before all hell broke loose.

His words, “I’m at the police station to file a complaint against Etoo, he hit me and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera.”

“I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [African World Cup playoff referee], and if he gave him a bribe, he hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic, I know I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow.”