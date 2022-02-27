I Thank God For Making My Wife Give Me A Baby Girl – Lanre Gentry

Ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Busayo Comfort. Gentry recently shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife carrying their first child together in her arms.

According to him, he is very grateful to God for the gift of marriage, and he is pleased to know that his wife gave him a baby girl.

His words, “Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage, I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God.”

