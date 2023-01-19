    Login
    I Want Firmino To Remain A Liverpool Player – Klopp

    Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to reiterate that he wants Roberto Firmino to stay at the club. This is coming despite rumours of a possible exit, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has always maintained that he needs the Brazilian to stay at the club beyond this summer, and he has not changed his mind concerning that.

    Klopp added that Firmino has proven over the years that he is an important part of the Liverpool project.

    His words, “I said that before – yes, I want to keep him at the club.”

