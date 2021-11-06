I Want The Best For MUFC – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to insist that he’ll turn things around at MUFC. He, however, revealed that he is not happy with how the team is currently faring on the pitch.

According to him, he has good communication with the club and he wants the best for United, so he’ll keep doing everything to improve his team.

Ole added that MUFC clearly needs to be on the front foot more as the current style of play is not what he wants from his players.

His words, “I have good communication with the club. I want the best for United and as long as I’m here I want to do everything I can to improve this.”

“We’ve been through this a few times and since the last home game it’s been a very difficult period. Systems or style we need to be on the front foot more. I can’t look at myself and say this is how I want United to be.”

“Can I turn United’s season around? Definitely. And you’re right, back to where we should be, for me it’s about back to what we started to look like, we started to look a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see. We’ve had three or four weeks now of a disappointing spell.”

“The result and performance against Tottenham was good but it’s not what we want to look like, to put it that way.”

“We want to be on the front foot and more aggressive. But unfortunately, we’ve had to try and get a few good results. We got a couple against Atalanta and Tottenham but today was a big step back.”