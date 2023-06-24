I Want To Prove My Worth In The EPL – Nkunku

Chelsea have completed the signing of forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, the club has announced. The Blues recently made the announcement via their social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Nkunku, he is very happy to finally be a Chelsea player, and he is grateful to the club for making a big effort to get his signature.

He added that having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, he is now focused to proving his worth in the EPL.

His words, “I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,”

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”