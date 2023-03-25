I Was Loooking Forward To Seeing Rashford – Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to speak about Marcus Rashford’s frequent absences from England camp. This is coming as the injured forward was recently spotted in New York, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot regard missing the MUFC forward’s services as a loss because he has very rarely featured for England in recent months.

Southgate, however, added that Rashford is clearly in good form ,and he was really looking forward to seeing him.

His words, “So, in terms of a loss, when you haven’t had [Rashford] that often then it’s different to being a loss. But without a doubt he was in good form. We were looking forward to seeing him.”