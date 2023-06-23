I was misquoted on Peter Obi – LP Rep, Ogah

The member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochie federal constituency of Abia State, Amobi Ogah, has accused some media houses and blogs of misquoting him on interviews he granted during his election victory church thanksgiving service, last Sunday.

Ogah, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, made it clear that he never admonished the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party to accept defeat as the will of God.

Amobi explained that he only appealed to candidates who contested with him for the House of Reps seat to accept defeat and see his election victory as the will of God.

He further clarified that he reminded his opponents that since elections were over, it was time for good governance and delivery of democracy dividend to his people.

Ogah, who said he never mentioned the name of Peter Obi or the Labour Party, explained that he is not in any way against Peter Obi and his party, which gave him the platform to win the election, and advised his supporters and the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency to ignore the news trending on social media as they are fake news and distractions.

He advised media organizations and bloggers against misinterpreting the facts, but to henceforth, cross check information about him before disseminating it to the public or be ready to face legal actions.