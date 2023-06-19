I was poisoned at PDP Secretariat, my liver, kidney shut down – Wike

Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Sunday, disclosed that he was poisoned at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2018.

Wike said the poison affected his liver and kidneys, adding that it almost killed him but for God’s intervention.

He disclosed this during a special Thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state.

The former governor said he was flown to Beirut at midnight, where doctors informed him that his liver and kidneys were gone.

According to wike, after attending to him, the doctors informed him that the organs were working again.

He said the doctors discharged him after about a week and asked him to return home, noting that he altered his itinerary during the campaign for his second term.

The former Governor said everybody became a suspect as he decided that he would not enter any party leader’s home during the course of his campaigns.

Narrating how he almost died of poisoning, Wike said: “God was in charge, everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.

“But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.

“In December 2018, it was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have thanksgiving. I was to attend that thanksgiving. From that Sunday on, I never came down from my room. It was bad.

“But those who attended the January 1 state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the deputy governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.

“I didn’t know I had been poisoned at our party’s secretariat, the doctors, after some treatments, returned and told me my organs had started working again.”