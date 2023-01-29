I Washed My Parkinson’s Drugs Down With Alcohol – Michael J. Fox

Popular Canadian-American actor, Michael J. Fox has come out to say that he went deeper into alcoholism after he was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He recently revealed this via a new documentary, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after the diagnosis, he started taking dopamine pills while he worked on films and television projects, and he even ashed the pills down with alcohol at some point.

He added that he became a virtuoso of manipulating drug intake to the point that he would peak at exactly the right time and place.

His words, “Therapeutic value, comfort – none of these were the reason I took these pills. There was only one reason: to hide.”

