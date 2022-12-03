    Login
    I Wasn’t Sacked At PSG Because Of UCL Failure – Pochettino

    Ex-PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to joke that Pep Guardiola should’ve been sacked seven or eight times due to his failure to win the Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, critics should stop saying his underwhelming performance in Europe was the reason for his PSG dismissal because other managers won’t have jobs currently if that was the case.

    Pochettino added that clubs sack managers for reasons best known to them, not necessarily for failure in the UCL.

    His words, “If [I left] PSG for not winning the Champions League, Guardiola should have already been sacked seven or eight times! These are different realities.”

