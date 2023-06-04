I Will Never Forget All I Learnt From Benzema – Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr has come out to post an emotional farewell to club legend, Karim Benzema, whose departure has been announced. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful for the goals, laughter and titles they shared during his time at the club, and he will mostly miss learning from such a great striker in the game.

Vini added that he is pleased to have been able to applaud Benzema winning the Ballon d’Or with great pride.

His words, “Benzvini, Vinzema… Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget it.”

“I grew up with you. We won in Spain, Europe and the world together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon d’Or with great pride. We finished this ‘duo of darkness’ in real life today, but I will always have our videos as inspiration and memories of an unforgettable time. Karim, we will miss you very much. Thanks for everything, legend!”