I Wish I Can Hug Mothers Suffering From Post-Partum Depression – Janemena

Popular Instagram influencer, Janemena has come out to open up about one of the struggles of motherhood and breastfeeding. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she felt sad and depressed when she began pumping milk for her newborn, but nowadays, she is cheerful even when the milk starts flowing.

Janemena added that she wishes she can hug any mother who is suffering from post-partum depression.

Her words, “Gosh!!!! Wish you were in Asaba, I for don reach your house hug you. I’m so sorry hun. It will definitely get better o.

Also does this happen to any mum who pumps!? Whenever I’m pumping I get so sad, unhappy, overthinking and starts crying most times. Now, Pumping doesn’t hurt so I don’t understand why that happens. The very minute it comes off my chest. I’m good again. It’s super cr@zy and it’s just like magic.”

