I Wish I Had Bayern Munich’s Bench Strength – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has come out to talk down Roma’s squad strength while expressing his envy for Bayern Munich’s attacking options. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he watched Bayern Munich’s clash vs PSG recently to see Gnabry, Sane and Mane on the bench, but he had only Belotti on the bench against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Mourinho added that he is just very grateful to his starters this season because they have been fantastic.

His words, “We only had one striker on the bench. Ola Solbakken wasn’t even there. I remembered yesterday’s match where Bayern Munich had Gnabry, Sane and Mane on the bench. I would like to even just one of them. Maybe I’ll put him in Dybala’s place and we win with more goals. El Shaarawy also plays behind and it’s hard for him. The boys are fantastic.”

On El Shaarawy and Dybala, “They all work from a defensive point of view, as Dybala does, it says it all. Let’s make our limits even our strengths. This 2-0 is only good if we don’t lose with a three-goal difference in the second leg. Stephan (El Shaarawy) is a player who scores goals. He arrived and scored with an important action that we had prepared like this. In the second half, we missed the ball a bit, but I’m happy with what the boys did, I can’t ask for more.”