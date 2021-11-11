Ighalo Is Important To Super Eagles – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to say that Odion Ighalo’s return to the Super Eagles would be a good development. He recently revealed this ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

According to him, it is good news for the Super Eagles because Ighalo is l like a big brother to him and he is important to Nigeria.

Osinmhen added that all Super Eagles players have a common goal to qualify for the World Cup and do well at the AFCON.

His words, “It’s good for the team. The coach and the federation know what is the best for the team. We welcome him with open arms and we are looking forward to receiving him in camp.”

“As I said before, he is like a big brother to me and I really love him so much. I learn a lot of things from him and it is important to have him in the team.”

“We all have a common goal to qualify for the World Cup and do well at the Afcon. Whatever is good for the team, I think the coach and the federation will bring it into play.”

On his injury, “I felt good after the MRI scan showed that I had nothing so it was important to rest for a few days before I play the game on Sunday.”

“Like I said before, I’m always [ready] when I am called upon and to give my all for my country is one of the most important things in my career and of course, I’m ready, come Saturday.”