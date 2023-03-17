Rashford’s Attitude Has Helped His Form For MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Marcus Rashford’s attitude has been key to his stunning form for the club this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the forward’s attitude and mentality are what is bringing him a lot of progress this season because he keeps trying until he succeeds.

Erik added that Rashford knows his skills, and the staff members around him have helped him improve as a player.

His words, “His attitude and mentality is what is bringing him a lot of progress and brings the team a lot of joy and gives him a lot of goals and us a lot of wins,”

“I knew his skills. You also bring staff in around him, who can make him better and make progress.”

“He has progressed during the season,”

“He was not in the best shape when he started the season, but the way we’re playing gives him a base and he brings his skills in to that.”