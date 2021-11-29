I’ll Be Back Stronger From My Injury – Neymar

PSG forward, Neymar will not play for football again in 2021, the club has said. The club recently confirmed that the Brazilian forward is to be sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

According to the Ligue 1 leaders, the examinations carried out to confirm that Neymar Jr suffered from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries.

Neymar added that injuries are setbacks that are a part of an athlete’s life, but they’ll never make him give up.

PSG said, “The examinations carried out confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries.”

“An unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is to be expected. A new assessment will be made in 72 hours to specify the recovery.”

Neymar added, “Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger.”