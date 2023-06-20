I’ll Do Whatever It Takes To Make Antony Pay For Being Violent With Me – Gabriela Cavallin

The woman who has accused Manchester United forward, Antony of domestic violence has come out to claim that the footballer made multiple threats on her life in a string of violent incidents. Recall that Gabriela Cavallin recently filed a police report in Sao Paulo, Brazil which contained accusations of assault, bodily injury and threatening behaviour by the Brazilian.

According to her, Antony went as far as threatening to end her life if she left him to be with anybody else, because the plan is for them to die together alongside their son.

Gabriela added that she was attacked by him to the point of requiring surgery to fix the wounds he bestowed on her.

Her words, “Antony told me, If you don’t stay with me, you won’t stay with anyone else. Everything will end here for you, we will die together, me, you and our son.”

“At that moment I died. I panicked, I started crying a lot. I had a 30-hour delivery. It was the greatest sadness of my life.”

“He had come back from vacation and called me. He was just apologising, saying he was very sorry about what had happened.”

“I had shortness of breath, it looked like I was going to die. He began to see that it was serious and stopped. He called an employee from Manchester, a kind of handyman.”

“I stayed there from 10pm until close to 3:30am. I just wanted to get out of there but he said that I would only leave after deleting everything.”

“I’ll go with a lawyer, with a protective measure and with the evidence. If necessary, I’ll go after the witnesses, I’ll go to the club to look for the employee who called the doctors, I see the security cameras … I’ll do whatever it takes.”