I’ll Find A Solution When Arsenal Players Leave For AFCON – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that the club will need to find replacements for players who will leave for AFCON. He recently revealed that he’ll decide on the action to take when the competition starts in January.

According to him, the club will definitely find a solution once the African players start leaving but he is fully concentrating on the games coming as at now.

Arteta added that he’ll have to wait and see if Partey is ready to get back on the pitch again after his injury.

His words, “Let’s see where we are at that point, which players we have available and which players definitely have to be there and for how long, because there are some question marks there as well.”

“We will find a solution. If they have to leave, they have to leave. We’ll have to find the right replacements for them.”

On Partey’s fitness, “Well, let’s see. We haven’t had the players here yet. Some of them because they’re still travelling and they’ve not been assessed by the medical staff, but hopefully.”

“He finished both games really well. He played well and scored a couple of goals like many other players did in this international break, and hopefully, everybody is in the right condition on Monday to help us win the game.”