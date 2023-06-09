I’ll Keep All The Memories With My Father Close To My Heart – Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has come out to share photos from the funeral of her late father, Daniel Johnson. Recall that the late Johnson died in May at the age of 79, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she will keep all the memories with her father close to her heart, and she is grateful to God for a successful burial.

Mercy then appreciated her fans and supporters for their love and prayers throughout the experience.

Her words, “What we once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. I will keep all my memories close to my heart. Thank God for a successful burial. May we never be in this position again. I appreciate all your love and prayers. It meant alot.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.