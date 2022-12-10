I’ll Think Clearly About If I’ll Ever Play For Brazil Again – Neymar

Brazil forward, Neymar has come out to say he is unsure if he would play for the national team again. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes speaking immediately after bowing out of the tournament might be a mistake but he can’t guarantee he’ll play another World Cup.

Neymar added that he would take his time to think about things clearly, and then make a final decision.

His words, “Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,”

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.”

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100% that I’ll come back.”

Tite on penalties, “Neymar should have taken the fifth and decisive penalty. The player with the most quality and mental skills is the one to be in charge in the moment when the pressure is high.”