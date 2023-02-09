I’m A Big Fan Of Adele As Well – Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson has come out to reveal how he was able to surprise his super-fan, Adele at the Grammy Awards. Recall that Grammy host, Trevor Noah surprised Adele by introducing her to Dwayne Johnson, which left her blushing at the event.

According to Dwayne, he knows Adele is a very big of his wrestling days, so he just had to plan something special for a woman he is also a fan of.

Johnson added that he and Grammys organizers simply worked on something that was fun and surprising at the same time.

His words, “We wanted to do something special for Adele.”

“I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times.”

“But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”

“We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week.”

“The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.”