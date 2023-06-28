    Login
    I’m Glad I Lived My Dream With My Dad Before He Passed – Ben Chilwell

    Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell has come out to pour out his heart towards his late father after his death. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.:

    According to him, his late father is the reason he is where he is today in life, and he loves the fact that he always put everyone before himself while he was alive.

    Chilwell added that he is so glad that they got to live his dream together before he passed.

    His words, “The reason I am where I am,”

    “The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh. I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England. But more importantly, we shared so many amazing memories away from football which I will remember forever. I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much.”

