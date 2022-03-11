I’m Happy Ronaldo Is Fit Again – Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to react to reports that he lacks the support of Ronaldo at the club. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t understand where the rumour is coming from and he also doesn’t have the time to quiz the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on whether he feels happy.

Ralf added that the only thing he cares about is the fact that his striker is fully fit again to do his job.

His words, “He resumed training yesterday, trained the whole day yesterday, he trained well like the rest of the day. I would have thought he would be available tomorrow.”

“I don’t know, I’ve not asked him if he’s happy. For me it’s important he’s fit again. We will see with which formation and line up we will play tomorrow.”

“It doesn’t make sense to look back, it doesn’t make sense at all to go through it all ago. He and Edi [Cavni] are both back in training and are both available for tomorrow.”