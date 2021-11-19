I’m Happy With Lacazette’s Current Form – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to discuss Alexandre Lacazette’s future at the club. He recently ignored questions about the Frenchman’s contract situation at his latest press conference.

According to him, he prefers to keep his playing his cards close to his chest amid excessive talk around the France international.

Arteta added that he is very happy with Lacazette and he hopes his current form continues.

His words, “There is so much talk.”

“What I can say is that I’m really happy with what Laca is doing at the moment, and I’ve said that we are not going to be talking about any of that until the end of the season.”

On Elneny, “Again, I’m really happy with Mo. I won’t be discussing individually other players, and it’s no time to do so.”

On Partey, “Same again, he could not play for the national team, he really tried to do that because they had a massive game and he really pushed for that one, but he wasn’t close enough to do that.”

“Again, it’s something we have to assess today because he hasn’t done enough [preparation work].”