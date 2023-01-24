I’m Ignoring Any Transfer Rumour That Involves My Name – Caicedo

Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo has come out to say that he is ignoring any gossip surrounding him during the January transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is more focused on Brighton right now, so reports from the outside will not be bothering him anytime soon.

Caicedo added that he handles speculations well, and he’ll concentrate on playing for the club who lets him play every week.

His words, “I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here. I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”