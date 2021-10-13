I’m Not Stupid For Staying In My Marriage – Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has come out to speak on her husband’s cheating during their marriage. She recently had her say while speaking with the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, his several cheating scandals were simply an unacceptable behavior that could not be tolerated while they remain married.

She added that those who still think she is stupid for staying in her marriage are so wrong because he has his good sides.

Her words, “I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good. I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”

“A few people are probably thinking am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on.”

“Before the headlines start…. No, I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s never left. Yes, it has been a s**t time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end.”

“I’m not going to list Wayne’s good qualities as a person as I don’t think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad.”

“He’s made silly and selfish mistakes, some he’s learnt from, some obviously not. However maybe that will change? In life, you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”