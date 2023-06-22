    Login
    I’m Open To Fighting Mark Zuckerberg In A Cage – Elon Musk

    Popular social media company owners, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have decided to quit their beef online and settle in a cage. The Tech gurus who have always been in a fierce business rivalry on social media are now offering to fight each other in a cage.

    Elon simply wrote, “I’m up for a cage match if Mark is.”

    Mark replied, “Send Me Location.”

