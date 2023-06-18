I’m Still Capable Of Being A Professional Footballer – Hazard

Ex Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has come out to shut down speculation that he is ready to retire from football. This is coming amid reports linking him to a move to MLS, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not know what the future holds for him yet, but he believes he is still capable of being a professional footballer.

Hazard added that he has clearly been resting for two or three years, so he still has a lot of energy.

His words, “My future? Honestly, I don’t know yet,”

“After three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on vacation. We’ll see. I still feel capable of being a professional footballer, but at the same time, I’ve been resting for two or three years. I still have a bit of energy!”