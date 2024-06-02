I’m Waiting For FG To Revert To The Old Petrol And Dollar Price As Well – I Go Save

Popular comedian, I Go Save has come out to react to the Federal government reverting to the old national anthem. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to him, since the Federal government has reverted to the old national anthem amid these trying times, it is best to also revert to the old petrol price, old dollar price, old taxation and old security standards.
His words,
WOW.
