Indirect Primaries: INEC Chairman Meets Reps Committees

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yakubu Mahmood, on Thursday met with the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations and Communications on the indirect primaries.

It would be recalled that the House had resolved that committees should meet with the INEC Chairman over the indirect primaries.

The resolution was made last week after a motion by Leke Abejide from Kogi State.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Batera, while briefing journalists, said lawmakers discussed the cost of direct primaries.

Batera said the INEC Chairman informed that lawmakers “political parties have the responsibility on primaries and the funding of the primaries.”

Also speaking to journalists, Mr Mahmood said the commission is yet to determine the cost of direct primaries.

On the recommendation of the Commission to President Muhammadu Buhari on direct primaries, he said “A letter was submitted to the President. I can’t divulge what I told the President.”

Nigerians are still awaiting the response of the President on the bill.