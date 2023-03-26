INEC announces date for Kebbi, Adamawa inconclusive election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that the supplementary governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states will be held on April 15.

INEC made this known in a tweet on Monday

Recall that INEC had declared the governorship elections of March 18 in both states as inconclusive.

The tweet reads, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.”

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”