INEC has done a good job – Delta ADC candidate Diare

The Delta State House of Assembly candidate for Uvwie Constituency, Ufuoma Gideon Diare of Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, alleged manipulations in the election exercise.

He spoke with newsmen at Alegbo Primary School in Effurun,Uvwie Local Government Area.

Diare said:”They are trying to submerge the people. But Nigeria is waking up, everyone is beginning to believe that Nigeria will move forward.”

He, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for conducting a free and fair election.

According to him,”INEC has done a good job.”