    Login
    Subscribe

    INEC presents certificate of return to President-elect, Tinubu

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented the Certificate of Return to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

    Tinubu Receives Certificate Of Return As President-Elect
    Tinubu Receives Certificate Of Return As President-Elect

    INEC National Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood presented the certificate of return to Tinubu and Shettima in Abuja on Wednesday.

    Tinubu emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election after polling the highest votes to defeat his rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply