    InfoStride News recruiting for Online News Editors / Content Writers

    Careers

    The InfoStride News is looking for creative and passionate Online News Editors / Content Writers / Copywriters who can properly and professionally articulate stories; plan, coordinate, review and edit contents to provide exceptional, engaging and informative contents.

    Job Type: Remote/Work from Home/Part-Time
    Location: Nigeria

    Responsibilities:
    • Publish news articles on assign areas such as Business, Celebrity, Politics, Technology, Sports etc.
    • Research and source for newsworthy topics in the assigned areas.
    • Proofread, edit and improve stories or news items before publication.
    • Suggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with the targeted audience’s preferences.
    • Comply with media law and ethical guidelines.
    • Ability to optimize stories to capitalize on search trends.

    Requirements:
    • Excellent written and spoken English, including perfect spelling, grammar and punctuation.
    • Detail-orientated with the ability to work quickly and efficiently to meet deadlines.
    • Strong writing, editing and proofreading skills in English.
    • Previous experience as a news editor, content writer or copywriter.
    • Familiarity with web publication.
    • Familiarity with MS Office, Notepad and WordPress publishing.
    • Proven familiarity with SEO and social media best practices.
    • A good understanding of interests on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.
    • Access to own computer and the Internet.
    • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

    Application: Please send your application and CV, including a summary of your relevant experience, and indicating your salary expectation to editor@theinfostride.com.

    About Us: The InfoStride, a news and media outfit, delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc. Read more about us at https://www.theinfostride.com

