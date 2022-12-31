InfoStride News recruiting for Online News Editors / Content Writers

The InfoStride News is looking for creative and passionate Online News Editors / Content Writers / Copywriters who can properly and professionally articulate stories; plan, coordinate, review and edit contents to provide exceptional, engaging and informative contents.
Job Type: Remote/Work from Home/Part-Time
Location: Nigeria
Responsibilities:
• Publish news articles on assign areas such as Business, Celebrity, Politics, Technology, Sports etc.
• Research and source for newsworthy topics in the assigned areas.
• Proofread, edit and improve stories or news items before publication.
• Suggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with the targeted audience’s preferences.
• Comply with media law and ethical guidelines.
• Ability to optimize stories to capitalize on search trends.
Requirements:
• Excellent written and spoken English, including perfect spelling, grammar and punctuation.
• Detail-orientated with the ability to work quickly and efficiently to meet deadlines.
• Strong writing, editing and proofreading skills in English.
• Previous experience as a news editor, content writer or copywriter.
• Familiarity with web publication.
• Familiarity with MS Office, Notepad and WordPress publishing.
• Proven familiarity with SEO and social media best practices.
• A good understanding of interests on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.
• Access to own computer and the Internet.
• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Application: Please send your application and CV, including a summary of your relevant experience, and indicating your salary expectation to editor@theinfostride.com.
About Us: The InfoStride, a news and media outfit, delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc. Read more about us at https://www.theinfostride.com
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate