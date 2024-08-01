IPC Condemns Attacks on Journalists During Nationwide Protests

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the reported attacks on journalists and other media professionals covering the nationwide protests on Thursday.

The protests were aimed at demanding an end to hardship-inducing economic policies.

In a statement issued in Jalingo, IPC’s Press Freedom Officer, Melody Akinjiyan, highlighted that the Safety Alert Situation Room revealed numerous journalists faced various forms of assault, harassment, and denial of access while covering the protests.

“Several journalists were injured, arrested, or had their working tools destroyed,” the statement read.

According to IPC’s Safety of Journalists Alert Desk, the incidents included the harassment of a Lagos State reporter for News Central Television by police officers and LCC officials, who prevented him and other journalists from conducting interviews during a live broadcast.

Other journalists attacked included Ibrahim Isah of TVC News, Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times, Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist with Daily Independent, and Mary Adeboye of News Central Television, among others.

IPC described these attacks as a troubling repeat of history, affirming that journalists on legitimate duty should not be assaulted by law enforcement agencies or thugs.

“It is regrettable that these incidents occurred despite calls by IPC and other media groups to stakeholders and security agencies to ensure a safe environment for journalists covering the protests,” IPC stated.

The statement emphasized that the rights of journalists to cover and report on protests and other societal activities are guaranteed by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution and various regulatory frameworks.

IPC called on all concerned security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, to urgently investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.