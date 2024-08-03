Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Commander Abdul Jabbar Al-Sabbagh in Tulkarem

Abdul Jabbar Al-Sabbagh, also known as “Al-Dahruki”, a commander of the Al-Quds Brigades’ Tulkarm Battalion, was killed by the Israeli Air Force.

On 3 August 2024, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Tulkarm, West Bank, killing five Palestinians, including Haitham Balidi, a commander in a local wing of Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strike targeted a terrorist cell operating in the area. Various sources, both local and international, reported on the incident, highlighting the graphic nature of the aftermath and its impact on the local community.

Haytham Balidi, a leader of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was confirmed killed in the airstrike, according to Ynet, which cited Hamas radio. In total, four people were reported killed in the strike, as reported by Ynet, citing Palestinian sources.