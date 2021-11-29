It Took Courage For Jorginho To Recover From His Error Vs MUFC – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to react to Jorginho’s error against Manchester United. He recently revealed that the midfielder might have been disturbed by the floodlights at Stamford Bridge.

According to him, the Italian misjudged the situation completely and it took a lot of courage for him to not be affected after the error.

Tuchel added that he is absolutely delighted with what his players put in vs Manchester United.

His words, “He misjudged the situation and I think he was heavily disturbed from the lights. It happens.”

“It takes a lot of courage and personality to not be affected during the match and to have the courage to take the penalty. I am very happy that he did it.”

On the draw, “I am absolutely happy with what the players put in.”

“We had so many high ball recoveries, so can we maybe create more chances from this superiority and ball wins? Yes, maybe.”

“So the energy is right, the quality is right, and the result is the result. Today it wasn’t in our favour. It should’ve been but we have to accept.”