    It Won’t Be Long Before Nathan Ake Returns To Full Fitness – Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City defender, Nathan Ake remains a doubt for the match against Fulham, Pep Guardiola has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Ake feels so much better than when he first got injured, but he is still not training with the team.

    Pep, however, added that it will not be long before the Netherlands international is back to full fitness.

    His words, “He’s much better. The player knows his body and the reaction. He’s still not training with the team. I think it won’t be long, but maybe tomorrow comes and the doctor says he’s training, but I think not.”

